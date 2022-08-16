UCF Receives Votes in Both AP and AFCA Coaches’ Polls

Expectations are high for the UCF Knights heading into 2022. It’s a continuation of the recent past. For the fifth consecutive season, the UCF Football team is receiving votes in both the preseason Associated Press (AP) Poll and the AFCA Coaches’ Poll. They are unofficially ranked 33rd in the AP Poll and 32nd in the Coaches’ Poll.

It seems voters respect the Knights’ offseason changes, and expect UCF to take a step forward in 2022. UCF did not receive votes in either of the polls’ final rankings of 2021.

Seven AP voters put UCF in their top 25, with one voter having them as high as 18th on his ballot. While it is not an official preseason ranking, a three or four game win-streak to open the season would likely propel them into that top 25.

The Knights are one of three AAC teams to receive votes in the AP Poll. Cincinnati and Houston are both nestled in the top 25 for both polls. SMU also received a handful of votes in the Coaches’ Poll. UCF will face both Cincinnati and SMU in 2022.

Preseason polls are not quite a shot in the dark, but they are often relatively inaccurate. It is hard to take anything of definitive value from preseason polls, but it can be fun to gauge how the media feels about teams heading into the season. These polls also have no bearing on the all-important College Football Playoff rankings slated to release on November 2nd.

