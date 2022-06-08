Alabama WR Javon Baker to UCF

ORLANDO – The Transfer Portal continues to be great for the UCF Knights. Now former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker is heading to play for UCF.

During his two seasons in Tuscaloosa, Baker caught nine passes for 116 yards and one touchdown. He’s a very skilled receiver, and his overall abilities will be discussed further by Inside The Knights tomorrow. Do note for now that this is a young man that has physical skills that cannot be taught.

