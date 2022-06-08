Skip to main content

Alabama WR Javon Baker to UCF

Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker is headed to Orlando to play for the Knights.

ORLANDO – The Transfer Portal continues to be great for the UCF Knights. Now former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker is heading to play for UCF.

During his two seasons in Tuscaloosa, Baker caught nine passes for 116 yards and one touchdown. He’s a very skilled receiver, and his overall abilities will be discussed further by Inside The Knights tomorrow. Do note for now that this is a young man that has physical skills that cannot be taught.

