A Closer Look at UCF's next Opponent, Connecticut

The next opponent for the UCF Knights will be the Connecticut Huskies.

ORLANDO - UCF hosts a program in total transition this upcoming Saturday, as the Huskies from Connecticut failed to win enough to keep administrators, fans and boosters happy.

This will be a chance for UCF to really take a good self reflection of its own program, because once the final whistle blows the Knights should have dominated the Huskies. Here’s a look at their statistics, which can be identified as simply very bad.

Offensive Overview

Points per game: 15.3

Rushing yards per game: 97.6

Passing yards per game: 164.0

Offensive player to watch: Nathan Carter, running back. Through 10 games behind a shaky offensive line, Carter managed to gain 488 yards rushing and added one rushing score.

During his past two games, he accumulated just 13 carries for 49 yards during a home game versus Middle Tennessee State and a road contest against Clemson. He’s young, but Carter already proved he can make plays when provided some running room.

Passing Game

Connecticut simply did not throw the football well so far this season, or even reach mediocre. It sputtered to the tune of eight of the Huskies’ 10 games resulting in below 200 passing yards.

The quarterback would be Steven Krajewski. He simply did not gain the support needed from around him, and he’s been inconsistent himself. For the year, Krajewski completed 94/169 for 968 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions. His line was especially bad to date, and it resulted in Krajewski being on his back far too often.

Connecticut allowed a concerning 27 sacks so far in 2021. The Knights should tee off on this passing game, and if there are less than five sacks by the end of the game then the Knights probably underachieved.

Defensive Overview

Points allowed per game: 36.8

Rushing yards allowed per game: 191.4

Passing yards allowed per game: 249.9

Defensive player to watch: If there’s a bright spot for Connecticut, it would be Jackson Mitchell. The sophomore linebacker totaled 65 tackles during 10 games last season, and he already earned 98 stops so far in 2021.

Mitchell also made six tackles behind the line of scrimmage, intercepted a pass, broke up two passes, and recorded 1.5 sacks. This is a young man that could play at practically any school in the country, but he’s played for one of the worst teams in the FBS so he gained little to know recognition so far in 2021. There is one other player of definite significance for the Huskies, and he cannot be missed once on the gridiron.

Being 6’5”, 330 pounds, defensive tackle Travis Jones provided a presence for the Huskies that even some SEC schools do not possess along their defensive fronts. He’s created 3.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss and totaled an impressive 40 total tackles this season.

The Knights will need to know where Jones lines up from play to play, as he distinguished himself as quite a defensive lineman so far this season.

Thoughts about the Huskies

A 1-9 team, the Huskies failed to defeat a FBS school so far in 2021. The only win came against Ivy League product Yale, and that was just a 21-15 victory.

In short, Connecticut needed to rebuild so it’s going through a coaching change and it brought in Jim Mora to be the next leader of the program. This Saturday, it should not matter as the Knights will have a relatively easy win or else something went terribly wrong.

For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

It's Head Coach 'Firing Season' in College Football

UCF Rushing Attack Adapting, Mark Antony-Richards' Role Expanding

Knights Fend off the Dolphins, Win 63-54

Jacksonville at UCF, Thoughts Heading into Tonight's Men's Basketball Game

Should a Two-Loss Alabama Reach the CFB Playoffs Over Notre Dame, Oregon and Cincinnati?

Tracking UCF Quarterback Mikey Keene

Mark Antony-Richards Defines His Roll with UCF Football, Talks Injuries and Teammates

UCF Losses Football Commitment to Florida State

Junior College Defensive Tackle Jeffrey M'ba Fits the Profile of What UCF Needs

Several Top 2021 Wide Receivers went through Transfers, UCF Players Included

Evaluating UCF's Defense, How Recruiting Impacts the Future

Why Ohio State Should be Ranked No. 3 in the Next College Football Poll