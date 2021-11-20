Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    It's Game Day: Connecticutt at UCF

    All the UCF Football game day information in one place, right here at Inside The Knights.
    ORLANDO - As the Knights prepare to take the field against the Huskies, this will be a game in which the opportunities to improve will be immense. Here are the questions leading into the contest, followed by the specific times and places to watch UCF, and finally the articles leading into the game.

    **Will UCF come out fired up and ready to play? The Knights are undefeated at home this season and they usually do play well in the Bounce House.

    **How does Mikey Keene perform when given a chance to throw deep? He will probably be able to use play-action with UCF’s rushing attack that’s likely to run over the Huskies’ run defense, so there will be opportunities for big passing plays.

    **How many sacks will the Knights record against a team that’s allowed 27 sacks on the season?

    **Do the Knights intercept multiple passes with the Huskies unlikely to be able to do a good job slowing down UCF’s pass rush?

    Here’s today’s game day information:

    Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 20

    Location: Bounce House

    Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

    Television: ESPN+

    Radio: 96.9 FM and 740 AM

    Recruiting and High School Football News

    Senior Film Reviews: UCF's 2022 Recruiting Class

    UCF Commitment TJ Bullard Senior Film Review

    Senior Film Review of UCF Cornerback Commitment Nikai Martinez

    Scouting Top Prospects: Kissimmee Osceola at Winter Garden West Orange

    Senior Film Review of UCF Commitment Caden Kitler

    Evaluating UCF's Defense, How Recruiting Impacts the Future

    UCF Losses Football Commitment to Florida State

    Junior College Defensive Tackle Jeffrey M'ba Fits the Profile of What UCF Needs

    Game Prediction

    Game Prediction: Connecticut at UCF

    UCF Team News

    Remembering Great UCF Punt and Kickoff Returners, Joe Burnett and Mike Hughes

    Defensive Expectations for the Knights as They Host the Hapless Huskies

    Who Is Andrew Brito?

    A Closer Look at UCF's next Opponent, Connecticut

    UCF Rushing Attack Adapting, Mark Antony-Richards' Role Expanding

    Tracking UCF Quarterback Mikey Keene

    Mark Antony-Richards Defines His Roll with UCF Football, Talks Injuries and Teammates

    Several Top 2021 Wide Receivers went through Transfers, UCF Players Included

    College Football News

    Florida Visits Missouri as Dan Mullen’s Seat Burns Hotter than Ever

    It's Head Coach 'Firing Season' in College Football

    Will Michigan State Running Back Kenneth Walker III Lead the Spartans Past the Buckeyes?

    Should a Two-Loss Alabama Reach the CFB Playoffs Over Notre Dame, Oregon and Cincinnati?

    Jimmy Lake Fired; Washington Enters College Football Head Coaching Search

    Why Ohio State Should be Ranked No. 3 in the Next College Football Poll

    If Florida Administrators Fire Dan Mullen, the Options for a Replacement are Short

