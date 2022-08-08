Skip to main content

David Gibbs Discusses UCF's Defense in Year 2

Experience, versatility and depth highlight the 2022 UCF defense.

UCF is in a completely different situation than it was last season. There’s no need to teach players where to line up, what the play calls are, and they are already acclimated with the signals from the sidelines.

That’s a great head start for UCF Co-Defensive Coordinator and Secondary Coach David Gibbs. Less time away from teaching actual football. Here’s Gibbs giving insight into what that means for the Knights during the 2022 football season:

Similar to the experience factor, the players are now familiar with the Knight position. It’s a hybrid role that can be used in different ways. Gibbs has his own definition about the ideal player manning the Knight position, and he talks about it here:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Finally, Gibbs is known as a secondary coach. He expects even better play this upcoming season with more competition and a better feel for the defensive scheme:

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Grant Heard UCF Wide Receivers Coach - 2022 UCF Fall Camp Media Day
Football

How will UCF Use O'Keefe, Hudson and the Receiving Corps?

By Brian Smith2 hours ago
John Rhys Plumlee and Mikey Keene
Football

Talking UCF Quarterbacks Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee

By Brian Smith22 hours ago
Lee Hunter UCF Defensive Tackle
Football

Will Lee Hunter Change UCF's Defense?

By Brian SmithAug 7, 2022 8:24 AM EDT
Travis Williams UCF Defensive Coordinator
Football Recruiting

Travis Williams Discusses Recruiting to Orlando and UCF

By Brian SmithAug 6, 2022 8:58 AM EDT
UCF Knights
Football

UCF in the Big XII: Gus Malzahn Discusses Future Scheduling

By Brian SmithAug 5, 2022 6:52 AM EDT
Long Snapper Alex Ward and holder Andrew Osteen UCF
Football

UCF's Alex Ward Named to Mannelly Award Watch List

By Guilherme Hiray LealAug 4, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
Dylan Rizk Quarterback Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons - 2023 UCF Commitment
Football Recruiting

1-on-1 Interivew: UCF Quarterback Recruit Dylan Rizk

By Brian SmithAug 4, 2022 7:01 AM EDT
Kobe Hudson UCF Knights
Football

How Will UCF Utilize the QB, RB, WR and TE Positions?

By Brian SmithAug 3, 2022 10:14 AM EDT