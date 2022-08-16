Former Knight Cole Schneider Released by Green Bay Packers

Former UCF offensive lineman Cole Schneider was released by the Green Bay Packers, the team announced on Monday.

NFL teams were required to reduce their training camp rosters from 90 players to 85 by Aug. 16, and the former Knight was among the Packers’ first round of roster cuts.

His time in Green Bay was affected by an ankle injury, which limited his chances on the field to impress Head Coach Matt LaFreur and the coaching staff. Schneider transitioned from an offensive guard to center in the NFL, a position he started once in his senior year with the Black and Gold.

In the team’s preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, the former UCF offensive lineman did not play for the Packers. It's still early during the NFL training camp season and the football season overall. There will be other opportunities for Schneider.

During his time at UCF, Schneider never missed a contest, starting all but two of his 49 games. He earned All-American Athletic Conference honors in all seasons he played, and he was selected to the Hula Bowl, held in Orlando.

There is still the possibility Schneider returns to the Green Bay Packers as part of the practice squad once final roster cuts are made on Aug. 30. He is also eligible to sign with any other NFL team, should an organization be interested in the former Knight’s services despite his injury.

