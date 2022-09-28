Skip to main content

Hurricane Ian Causes SMU at UCF Game Date to be Moved

SMU will now play at UCF one day later because of Hurricane Ian.
Not surprisingly, after many reasons that problems could cause a date change for the UCF Knights hosting the SMU Mustangs, UCF has announced that change will actually take place.

"The UCF versus SMU football game originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 2, the American Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The broadcast designation, on the ESPN Family of Networks, will be announced at a later date."

Here's the full update from UCF Athletics.

While not an ideal situation, moving the game until Sunday provides safety for everyone involved with playing, coaching, working, or simply just watching the game to be safe.

Further, it's also a chance for police, the fire department, and other hard working people around Orlando to do their jobs and take care of debris, electricity issues, and of course flooding, as needed.

As for the actual game, SMU and UCF will now be able to plan for the 1 p.m. Sunday kickoff and have a dead set plan of action. That's crucial for preparing for a football game. 

SMU is going to be seeking to get back on track after losing its last two games to Maryland by the score of 34-27, and TCU by the score of 42-34. UCF, meanwhile, won its last two games against Florida Atlantic 40-16, as well as against Georgia Tech by the score of 27-10.

