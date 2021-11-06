Game Day Central: Tulane at UCF
ORLANDO - The UCF Football program will be seeking win No. 3 in a row, as a struggling Tulane squad comes to the Bounce House with a 1-7 record and most likely a true freshman backup quarterback.
Sound familiar?
With Kai Horton the likely starter, the freshman signal caller will need to definitively increase his production after last week’s 7/16 performance that also included 79 yards passing and two interceptions.
He’s still very raw and UCF’s defense should feast on his inexperience. That is of course assuming that regular starting quarterback Michael Pratt does not return to the lineup after missing the Cincinnati game while being in concussion protocol. Here are two questions for today’s game that could also help detail the final score.
Can Tulane’s rush defense play much better than the 185 yards per game that it normally allows?
Will UCF keep from turning over the football? With an offense that’s struggling because of Horton’s inexperience, the most likely way Tulane scores would be turnovers. If the Knights do not give away the football, it will be hard for Tulane to win.
Game Day Information
Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 6
Location: Bounce House, Orlando
Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
Television: ESPN+
Radio: 96.9 FM and 740 AM
