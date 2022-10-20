Where to Watch Gameday Information: UCF at East Carolina

The UCF Knights play at the East Carolina Pirates inside of Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday. It’s a game between two teams well known for their offensive prowess, but it might be the defense of the Knights that ends up being the most important factor for which team comes out on top.

Slowing down running back Keaton Mitchell is no easy task. That’s combined with limiting East Carolina’s passing game that has big-time receivers like C.J. Johnson and Isaiah Winstead catching passes from quarterback Holton Ahlers.

The Knights come into this first road test outside the state of Florida at 5-1 and 1-0 in the American Athletic Conference. East Carolina is 3-3 and 1-2 in the AAC.

Series History

Overall, the Knights are 10-10 versus East Carolina. It’s been a series of runs, with UCF winning the last six meetings (2016-2021). Except for last season’s contest, UCF won each matchup during the winning streak by double digits. The Knights escaped last season with a 20-16 victory, as running back Mark Antony-Richards scored from one yard with just 23 seconds remaining.

The Knights did start out slow against the Pirates within the series, losing the first four times (1991, 1993-1994, 1996). The Knights won in 2005 by the score of 30-20, and then lost four more to the Pirates (2006-2009) before gaining another victory in the series in 2010.

From 2010 to present day, UCF is 9-2 versus East Carolina. Here are statistics to know for this year's matchup.

Offensive Scoring (indicates national ranking)

UCF Knights: 41.3 points per game (13).

East Carolina Pirates: 33.1 points per game (41).

Scoring Defense

UCF Knights: 14.3 points allowed per game (7).

East Carolina Pirates: 24.6 points allowed per game (56).

Turnover Margin

UCF Knights: Seven turnovers gained and lost, dead even on the season (69).

East Carolina Pirates: Nine turnovers gained and seven turnovers lost, plus-two on the season (46).

Gameday

Saturday, Oct. 22

Location: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. EST.

Broadcast: ESPNU, Dish: 141, DirecTV: 208.

Streaming Online: Fubu TV.

Radio: FM 96.9 THE GAME/AM 740 THE GAME.

Betting Line, Over/Under, and Money Line

Per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, UCF -5 over East Carolina.

The over/under point spread is 64.

Money line has UCF (-213), and East Carolina (+160).

AccuWeather Forecast

Mostly sunny and beautiful.

Real Feel High: 73 degrees.

Real Feel Shade High: 69 degrees.

Max UV index: 4

Average Wind: NNE at seven miles per hour.

Max Wind Gusts: 13 miles per hour.

Rain Probability: 3%.

Average Cloud Cover: 11%

Sunset: 6:26 p.m. EST

