UCF Linebacker Eriq Gilyard to Transfer

ORLANDO - Sometimes a player just wants a new opportunity, a fresh start. For linebacker Eriq Gilyard, he decided it’s time to move on after not being the starter this season for the Knights.

After a 2020 season in which Gilyard 59 tackles, recovered a fumble, recorded 8.5 tackles for loss, and one sack, there was an expectation he would be a leader on defense again this season. That’s been true, to an extent.

The 2021 season saw Gilyard battle with junior linebacker Tatum Bethune for playing time. While rotating, he’s still done well by recording 23 tackles, one-half a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry. Apparently that was not enough and Gilyard wanted to be a starter again. Here’s what Gilyard stated on his Twitter feed earlier today:

By playing in just four games in 2021, Gilyard can preserve a year of eligibility and play for another school next season. Assuming the COVID-19 ruling by the NCAA from 2020 holds true as well, he could play two more seasons.

Good luck to Gilyard wherever he ends up. He’s represented UCF well and hopefully he enjoys much future success.

