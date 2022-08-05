Skip to main content

UCF in the Big XII: Gus Malzahn Discusses Future Scheduling

There will be a need to be creative with future UCF Football schedules.

College football programs traditionally schedule in advance; scheduling a series with another school can project out to 10, sometimes 15 years.

For the UCF Knights, it’s not different. The series with Florida has a game in 2030 and 2033, in addition to the contest slated for 2024. That’s the norm. During the UCF media day kickoff, Head Coach Gus Malzahn was asked about scheduling.

It was obvious from watching Malzahn as he spoke that it’s more complex than he or others would like. That’s college football. Fitting in a team during a specific year, wanting a series that is home and home and not a two home games for one school and just one for the other, those are a couple of prime roadblocks for any program looking at future schedules.

There’s also the factor of the Big XII. UCF is definitely going to take a jump up in overall competition, as well as how many games are played. Those factors play into which out of conference programs the Knights would like to bring onto the schedule as well.

With all the different challenges, Malzahn did his best to give an overview of the situation during yesterday’s press conference. It’s an intriguing situation that’s going to work itself out in time. Here's what Malzahn said about future UCF schedules:

2023 UCF Commitment List

