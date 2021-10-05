October 5, 2021
Full Mikey Keene and Cam Goode Press Conferences

Monday’s UCF player press conferences included first-time starting quarterback Mikey Keene and veteran defensive tackle Cam Goode.
ORLANDO - Before moving any further into the East Carolina players and statistics, the following two videos from quarterback Mikey Keene and defensive tackle Cam Goode provide some insights from a player’s perspective.

Make of them what one will, but do note that both players provided detailed answers and genuinely wanted to talk football with the UCF media. That’s not typical after a team comes up short for the second game in a row, let alone two heartbreaking losses.

Here’s the Keene video:

Here’s the video from Goode:

