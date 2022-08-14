Skip to main content

Where is UCF in College Football America AAC Rankings?

Head coach Gus Malzahn, Knights look to build on strong finish to 2021 season and have competition at the top of the league.

The UCF Knights are picked to win the American Athletic Conference in the 2022 College Football America Yearbook Preseason AAC Rankings.

The AAC rankings are based off the College Football America Yearbook’s overall Top 131 rankings, which ranks every team in FBS entering the season.

Fresh off a nine-win season that included a 29-17 Gasparilla Bowl victory over Florida, UCF is picked to finish ahead of defending conference champion Cincinnati and runner-up Houston.

The Bearcats earned the first College Football Playoff berth by a Group of 5 team last season, but suffered its lone loss in the semifinals to Alabama, 27-6.

Meanwhile, the Cougars lost just two games in 2021. Houston lost the opener to Texas Tech, 38-21, and to Cincinnati, 45-17, in the conference championship game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

UCF won six of its final seven games to bounce back from a shaky start last year in Head Coach Gus Malzahn's first season in Orlando.

The Knights, who return seven starters on offense and eight on defense, get Cincinnati at home at the Bounce House. UCF does not play Houston in the regular season. UCF is looking for its first conference championship since winning the AAC in 2017 and 2018.

The remaining AAC teams in the preseason Top 131, in order, include: East Carolina (No. 71), SMU (No. 80), Memphis (No. 82), Tulsa (No. 94), Tulane (No. 95), Navy (No. 100), Temple (No. 107) and USF (No. 111).

The College Football America 2022 Yearbook features Houston quarterback Clayton Tune on the cover.

Keep up with UCF News! Check out Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

UCF Commitment Kaven Call Apopka (Fla.) High School - Aug. 10, 2022
Football Recruiting

Heading Into Big XII, UCF Landing Top DL Talent

By Brian Smith23 hours ago
UCF Knights Crowd - 2021 USF game
Football

UCF Football Unveils Three Uniforms

By Brian SmithAug 12, 2022 11:32 AM EDT
Ryan O'Keefe 2021 Gasparilla Bowl - UCF 29 Florida 17
Football

Ryan O’Keefe Excited About Where UCF’s Offense is Headed

By collier loganAug 12, 2022 10:12 AM EDT
Latavius Murray versus Southern Miss, Oct. 13, 2012. UCF won 38-31 in double overtime.
UCF Sports

Knights Announce 2022 UCF Athletics Hall of Fame Class

By Guilherme Hiray LealAug 12, 2022 6:56 AM EDT
Sincere Edwards, Defensive Line, Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva - 2024
Football Recruiting

2024 UCF Commitment Profile: DL Sincere Edwards

By Brian SmithAug 11, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Sincere Edwards Defensive End Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva
Football Recruiting

Sincere Edwards Commits to UCF, Kicks Off 2024 Recruiting Class

By Brian SmithAug 11, 2022 5:57 AM EDT
Davonte Brown Cornerback UCF Knights - pic from 2021 UCF home game versus USF
Football

UCF's Thornton, Brown and Bullard Make PFF's All-AAC 1st Team Defense

By Brian SmithAug 10, 2022 12:29 PM EDT
Tre'mon Morris-Brash Celebrates
Football

UCF's Defensive 'X-Factor': Tre'mon Morris-Brash

By collier loganAug 10, 2022 10:43 AM EDT