Knights Lose in Dramatic Fashion to Cardinals, and Players Could be Lost to Injury

This one hurts. UCF dropped a dramatic game at Louisville and might have also lost multiple starters due to injury.

LOUISVILLE - What just happened? Even a few hours later, it’s still surreal. Losing on a pick-six touchdown after being on the edge of field goal range with less than a minute to play; that’s just hard to place into words.

After a game of going back and forth, UCF had its chance to win with just about a minute remaining.

Dillon Gabriel’s pass was deflected, bounced up in the air, and linebacker Jaylin Alderman picked it off. He raced to near the 10 yard line before cutting back towards the inside and finishing the play in the end zone.

Louisville won 35-28.

After the game, it was numbing to even comprehend what just occurred. The ending to the Louisville game was about as dramatic as it can be. Then the reality of the injuries also began to set in.

While Inside The Knights has yet to gain information about specific injuries, it appears that running back Isaiah Bowser simply could not perform in the second half and left the game in the third quarter.

Gabriel was on a cart at the end of the game, but no word about his status. He did walk out of the stadium with a sling on his left throwing arm.

Wide receiver Jaylon Robinson did not finish the game, but nothing to report.

Defensive tackle Ricky Barber left the game early and his presence was missed dearly. UCF's rushing defense really suffered after he left the lineup.

Center Matt Lee could not play and UCF made adjustments along the offensive line that worked out well. Nothing new to report about Lee either.

When information becomes available, it will be posted first via social media. Stay tuned to @UCF_FanNation for news and updates about the injuries.