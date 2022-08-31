UCF Knights Sell Out Home Game Season Tickets

We are one day away from the beginning of the 2022 college football regular season kicking off for the UCF Knights. With that, fans will be waiting inside of FBC Mortgage Stadium in mass.

The fanbase is growing. It is an ongoing process for Orlando’s hometown team, a mantra that UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn and those around the athletic department often reference. The momentum is certainly catching on.

As Athletic Director Terry Mojajir stated in a tweet about the expectations for how the fans will be, “FBC Mortgage Stadium will be electric all season long!”

2022 UCF home schedule includes:

Sep. 1: South Carolina State, 7 p.m. EST - ESPN+ Stream / FM 96.9 THE GAME

Sep. 9: Louisville, 7:30 p.m. EST - ESPN2 / FM 96.9 THE GAME

Sep. 24: Georgia Tech, Time / TV to be announced / FM 96.9 THE GAME

Oct. 1: SMU, Time / TV to be announced / FM 96.9 THE GAME

Oct. 13: Temple (space game), Time / TV to be announced / FM 96.9 THE GAME

Oct. 29: Cincinnati (homecoming), Time / TV to be announced / FM 96.9 THE GAME

Nov. 19: Navy, Time / TV to be announced / FM 96.9 THE GAME

The football team is expected to contend for the American Athletic Conference championship during its final season in the conference before joining the Big XII on July 1, 2023.

Here are the recent combined UCF home records:

2017: 7-0 (includes conference title game vs Memphis at home)

2018: 8-0 (includes conference title game vs Memphis at home)

2019: 6-0

2020: 2-2

2021: 7-0

Five-year record: 30-2.

Total home points and average score for UCF by year: 2017 (397, 56.7), 2018 (368, 46.0), 2019 (282, 47.0), 2020 (148, 37.0), and 2021 (223, 31.9).

Total home points and average score allowed by UCF: 2017 (205, 29.3), 2018 (188, 23.5), 2019 (112, 18.7), 2020 (117, 29.3), 2021 (108, 15.4).

