UCF Knights Sell Out Home Game Season Tickets
We are one day away from the beginning of the 2022 college football regular season kicking off for the UCF Knights. With that, fans will be waiting inside of FBC Mortgage Stadium in mass.
The fanbase is growing. It is an ongoing process for Orlando’s hometown team, a mantra that UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn and those around the athletic department often reference. The momentum is certainly catching on.
As Athletic Director Terry Mojajir stated in a tweet about the expectations for how the fans will be, “FBC Mortgage Stadium will be electric all season long!”
2022 UCF home schedule includes:
Sep. 1: South Carolina State, 7 p.m. EST - ESPN+ Stream / FM 96.9 THE GAME
Sep. 9: Louisville, 7:30 p.m. EST - ESPN2 / FM 96.9 THE GAME
Sep. 24: Georgia Tech, Time / TV to be announced / FM 96.9 THE GAME
Oct. 1: SMU, Time / TV to be announced / FM 96.9 THE GAME
Oct. 13: Temple (space game), Time / TV to be announced / FM 96.9 THE GAME
Oct. 29: Cincinnati (homecoming), Time / TV to be announced / FM 96.9 THE GAME
Nov. 19: Navy, Time / TV to be announced / FM 96.9 THE GAME
The football team is expected to contend for the American Athletic Conference championship during its final season in the conference before joining the Big XII on July 1, 2023.
Here are the recent combined UCF home records:
Read More
2017: 7-0 (includes conference title game vs Memphis at home)
2018: 8-0 (includes conference title game vs Memphis at home)
2019: 6-0
2020: 2-2
2021: 7-0
Five-year record: 30-2.
Total home points and average score for UCF by year: 2017 (397, 56.7), 2018 (368, 46.0), 2019 (282, 47.0), 2020 (148, 37.0), and 2021 (223, 31.9).
Total home points and average score allowed by UCF: 2017 (205, 29.3), 2018 (188, 23.5), 2019 (112, 18.7), 2020 (117, 29.3), 2021 (108, 15.4).
Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram