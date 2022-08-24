Former UCF Knight Shaquem Griffin Retires from NFL

What a great ride it has been for Shaquem Griffin. The St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood standout comes to UCF and lights college football on fire, turns pro after UCF’s magical 2017 season, and has been a part of the NFL for four years.

That’s one heck of a ride for a young man that many naysayers said could not make it in college football, let alone the NFL. Griffin proved them wrong, just like UCF did while Griffin was in Orlando with the undefeated 2017 season.

During his time as a Knight, Griffin was a stalwart. He accounted for 175 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, 10 pass breakups, and four forced fumbles. That productivity caught the eyes of NFL scouts, and that is why Griffin decided to enter his name into the 2018 NFL Draft.

He was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round with pick No. 141. During his three-year span in Seattle, Griffin started one game and was a consistent contributor to the Seahawks with his aggressive playing style.

After the 2020 season, Griffin moved on to join the Miami Dolphins where he was on the practice squad last season. He wanted to play with his brother once again. That was not an option, and he decided to hang up his cleats.

His twin brother, Shaquill, is now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars after the two played together in Seattle.

