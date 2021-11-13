Knights in Trouble at Halftime After Fast Start

What started out as a great start to the game, has turned into a complete disaster.

DALLAS - From the outset of the first quarter, UCF came out with a passion and fire that faded as the half moved forward. During the first drive and with a fourth down run stuff by defensive tackle Ricky Barber, the Knights started their first possession on the Mustangs’ 32 yard line.

Four plays later, quarterback Mikey Keene found wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe for the second time on the drive for an 18 yard touchdown pass. Aggressive, decisive, and productive. That’s how the first UCF drive should be described.

The bad news for the first drive, no Isaiah Bowser. The running back is dressed in full pads and on the UCF sideline, but only available as an emergency measure. Back to the action, the Knights quickly found out that SMU was not going away.

Now, SMU was not going to sit on its hands and allow UCF to just run away. The Mustangs’ second drive also found the end zone, tying up the score at 7-7 with 10:38 remaining in the first quarter.

Back and forth we went, with backup UCF quarterback Parker Navarro surprisingly being inserted into the lineup and running the football for a six-yard touchdown. The 14-7 lead did not last long.

SMU’s Ulysses Bentley made multiple UCF defenders miss in space and ran 56 yards into the end zone.

With 1:58 remaining in the first quarter, both cornerback Justin Hodges and defensive tackle Keenan Hester were injured on the same play, something that’s been all too familiar for the Knights this season. Fortunately, both players left the field with their own power.

Later in the drive, SMU continued to pound the football and took the lead 21-14. At the end of the first quarter, UCF’s defense had allowed a horrific 104 yards rushing, including two touchdown runs.

Much of the issue stemmed from just bad tackling. Several of the Knights took poor angles to the football.

In an attempt to disrupt Mordecai, UCF has blitzed quite a bit. It’s seen mixed results. That’s to be expected versus an experienced quarterback and a Head Coach in Sonny Dykes that’s one of the creators of the Air Raid Offense.

With 8:16 remaining in the second quarter, the Mustangs kicked a field goal to go up 24-14, and that’s when the Knights got into trouble on the next offensive possession. A sack of Keene with a three-man rush, really placed the Knights in bad field position.

The Mustangs began their drive at their own 49 after an Andrew Osteen 37 yard punt. That’s when the Knights’ defense fell apart.

Looking tired like a dog that had been running all day long, the UCF defense struggled to tackle, missed some run fits, and quite frankly did not make any big plays in the second quarter. SMU flat out dominated.

The final dagger was a simple tunnel screen to Rashee Rice that went for an eight yard touchdown. The play was a microcosm of the UCF defense in the second quarter, as horrible tackling attempts are why Rice scored. That leads to the following overall point.

SMU went on a 31-0 run after the Knights went up 14-7. That’s almost as bad as the game at Cincinnati when the Knights were down 35-0 at one point.

What’s different is that UCF started off so well, yet struggled to find any answers on either side of the football thereafter. Bluntly, UCF was overwhelmed by SMU in the second quarter and now has an almost insurmountable deficit to overcome, trailing 38-14 at halftime.

Quick Notes

**UCF’s offense was putrid in the second quarter, and it really hindered the defense as they were on the field too long to begin with. If the Knights do not kick start the offense at the outset of the third quarter, this game could be a total blowout.

**Another good start of pressuring the passer by Big Kat Bryant. He even literally ran over the left tackle while rushing Mordecai right before the Mustangs went up 24-14. His effort helped to disrupt that passing play and it went for a loss.

**Linebacker Bryson Armstrong came off the field with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter. He walked off slowly, in fact.

**To that end, back in the lineup was UCF linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste. He had some really nice run stops in the first half.

**Then with 4:41 left in the second quarter, running back Mark Antony-Richards left the field with an apparent shoulder injury. He looks to be okay.

**By the middle of the second quarter, Mordecai was absolutely on fire. He even made some nice throws outside the pocket during specific plays where UCF defensive backs did a really good job in coverage. That’s just hard to stop. Hats off to Mordecai for his accuracy.

**There’s a definite connection that’s continuing to build between Keene and O’Keefe. When in doubt, Keene looks for the junior from Austin, Texas.

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Game Day Central: UCF at SMU

Game Prediction: UCF at SMU

Miami Should be Considered Strong Favorites in Tallahassee Against Florida State

Michigan at Penn State, Cade McNamara Versus Sean Clifford

College Quarterbacks Trending Up for Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and UCF

Razorbacks Travel to Baton Rouge to Take on the Tigers, Preview and Prediction

Game Preview and Prediction: Texas A&M at Ole Miss

Keys to Victory, UCF at SMU

Three College Football Players that Deserve More National Recognition

Talking UVA QB Brennan Armstrong's Injury, Notre Dame at Virginia Prediction

The UCF Secondary Faces Toughest Challenge of the Season Versus SMU

Oklahoma's Chance to Impress the Playoff Committee Begins with Three-Game Gauntlet on Saturday

UCF Baseball Wins Home Fall Ball Game Against Stetson Hatters 5-2

Taking Advantage of the Florida's Downfall, UCF Must Strike Now with Recruiting

Injuries Keep Mounting for UCF, With Coach Malzahn Among the Walking Wounded

The Mess for the Florida Gators Football Program Will Become Much Worse