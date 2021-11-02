Monday's UCF Press Conferences, A Look Back

ORLANDO - Not every set of press conferences turn out the same. There are moments and comments that standout each time, but yesterday’s press conferences were even better than normal.

It was obvious that defensive tackle Ricky Barber was excited about his teammates’ performances, and it was also obvious that UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn knows he had a lot of talented players playing well at defensive end. Finally, one just simply needs to watch tight end Alec Holler’s press conference, as his commentary did not disappoint.

Do Your Job!

One of the oftentimes overused terms in college and professional football would be the phrase “Do your job!” Football is a team sport, and there are many different aspects of each individual's play that need to go well for a unit and a team to be successful. That starts with each player accomplishing what’s stated in the prior quote.

During Monday’s press conference, Ricky Barber discussed how each player along the defensive line improved his play of late, and how that impacted the Knights’ defense. The defensive tackle took a matter-of-fact approach with his answer, and he was quite frankly correct based on the old adage of "Do your job!"

Coach Malzahn Talks Defensive End Tre’mon Morris-Brash

As the first two games of the 2021 season ended, there was something missing. Sacks. As in there were none to be found. Through the first five games of the season, UCF registered only six total sacks as a defense. Beginning with the East Carolina game on Oct. 9, the defense began to bring the quarterback to the ground.

That was the prior issue, as UCF would reach the quarterback but not complete the play. Against East Carolina, the Knights recorded four sacks, one sack against Cincinnati, six versus Memphis and four while playing Temple. That’s a pretty good string.

As a part of that vast improvement, defensive end Tre’mon Morris-Brash also upped his play. One of the most highly recruited players on the UCF roster, the junior defensive end has been harassing the quarterback and making an impact. Here’s what Coach Malzahn had to say regarding Morris-Brash during Monday’s press conference.

Well Done Alec Holler

There are few players with more humility and work ethic than current starting tight end Alec Holler. The former Winter Park (Fla.) Trinity Prep standout found his way to UCF as a walk-on, but now he’s on scholarship and the starting tight end.

Holler discussed his rise up the depth chart and what it meant to play for the Knights during Monday’s press conference. There was no need to cut out clips from his press conference because he represents what’s good about college athletics and why sport is so important to American society as a whole.

