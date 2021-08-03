Talking UCF Football with Jennifer Jackson, the Team Mom

It’s one thing to gain the perspective of a college football coach or player, but it’s quite another to gain the perspective of a player’s mother. UCF Football player Sam Jackson's mother provided her insights about being a parent of a college football player.

Sometimes words are just not meant to be typed. A video or a podcast will provide the information. Provided that, of course, the guest of the podcast really knows what's going on from a very unique position. That’s where UCF Football offensive tackle Sam Jackson’s mother comes into the equation.

Jennifer Jackson was nice enough to come do a video podcast and discuss several aspects of being the parent of a young man that always wanted to play football. Mrs. Jackson also provided insight into what it’s like to travel with the team, communicate with other parents of the UCF players, what it’s like to know Head Coach Gus Malzahn and his wife Kristi Malzahn, amongst several topics that were discussed. The interview was enlightening, quite honestly.

Sit back and relax. This was one of the best podcasts this reporter has ever been a part of and look forward to seeing Mrs. Jackson come back on the show again very soon.

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to my YouTube Channel and Podcast

Recent Articles

Discussing the 2022 UCF Football Commitments

UCF Football Offensive Line Recruiting: UCF Needs Balance with 2022 Class

Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC is Good for UCF, Plus Recruiting News

Photo and Video Reels from the Varsity Sports Network Orlando Media Day

Leading by Example: National Recruit Gabe Dindy from Lakeland High School

Film Review of UCF Defensive Tackle Prospect Jordan Hall

Combining Talent and Dedication: Kayin Lee from Cedar Grove High School

UCF and Maryland Sign Two-Game Deal, Helps the Knights Join the Power Five?

UCF and Florida Schedule Series, Now What’s Next for UCF?

Photos and Videos from Scouting Carrollwood Day School

Clay Wedin: Interview with Talented Florida 2023 Offensive Line Prospect