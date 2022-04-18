Parker Navarro Leaving UCF Football
ORLANDO - Not every player ends up staying his entire career at UCF. That's the case for the now departed Parker Navarro, a quarterback that has hit the Transfer Portal.
Last season, Navarro was used mostly as a situational runner from the quarterback position. He toted the football seven times for 54 yards and three touchdowns, including his one carry during the War on I-4 going for a three yard touchdown.
UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn is expected to select between Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee and returning starter Mikey Keene for the starting quarterback position this fall.
