Slow Down Memphis QB Seth Henigan and UCF Wins

Every hear a fan say something to the effect of, "Just slow him down!"

That's props to another team's best player, while a fan is mad that his or her favorite squad is not doing so well in that department. UCF is actually looking at doing something similar on Saturday. If they are successful at slowing this player down, it shall win the football game.

The Knights have plenty of offense and the Memphis defense tends to give up big plays and a lot of points (31.1 points per game, to be exact). Thus, just do not let that one special opposing player go off.

There is one key cog to what Memphis accomplishes on offense, and that’s Seth Henigan. Through eight games, he has 2,256 yards passing, a 64.9 completion percentage, and has thrown 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

When this quarterback is on his game, the other 10 players on the field for the Tigers are more likely to succeed, too. There are numerous components to this equation, but four need to be addressed directly.

He’s a gunslinger. Henigan will take some chances. He’s thrown four picks during the past two games. Part of that is being under duress. Like many other young quarterbacks, Henigan will fall into the trap of forcing a throw when he’s being pressured.

UCF has not quite lived up to its talent with sacking the quarterback this season, but it had better get after Henigan or there will be consequences. He’s proven to be able to throw for 400 yards. Give him time to pass and that can happen again.

Henigan also understands what an opposing defense is going to do based on the pre-snap look. If UCF shows basic soft coverage, he will gladly hand off the football. He has three running backs that have combined for over 700 yards and 13 touchdowns, plus he’s sitting with 220 yards and three touchdowns himself.

Thus, UCF has to make post-snap adjustments and also give him looks he’s not yet seen. While only a sophomore, Henigan is savvy.

On the move, Seth Henigan is a threat to run or pass. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the most exciting thing Henigan will do is make a defender miss, extend the play even if for just a moment before getting hit, and completing a pass. While he’s not John Elway in his prime, Henigan’s feet can sometimes be just as good at keeping a play alive so he can find an open target as they are at allowing him to gain yards on the ground himself.

UCF must tackle well when they have a shot at Henigan in the backfield. The Knights have missed several possible sacks and tackles for loss this year because they did not break down and tackle. That cannot happen against Henigan.

Finally, he just makes “the play” that is not easily explained. It could be a back breaker, too. He’s capable of scrambling for a big first down when his team absolutely needs it, or throwing a perfect pass.

There’s no one way to stop this, but it does go back to basic football. If UCF has penalties that allow Memphis drives to stay alive, miss tackles and sacks as well, those types of mistakes will lead to more plays for Henigan to make something happen. Let Memphis off the hook and Henigan will turn around and stick the hook in UCF's defense.

Overall, the Knights need to find a way to diminish what Henigan does. They are not going to just flat out stop him. He’s darn good.

The Knights do not need to stop him to win. Slowing him down will lead to a victory.

