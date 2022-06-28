Two Former Knights to Compete for Inaugural USFL Title

Wide receiver Marlon Williams and center Jordan McCray, both from the Birmingham Stallions, will enter the field pursuing their first titles since their time at UCF.

They will face the Philadelphia Stars in Ohio this Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on FOX. Williams played for the undefeated 2017 UCF squad, taking the field in all 13 games as a true freshman. As a senior in 2020, the wide receiver led the Knights in catches (71), receiving yards (1,039) and receiving touchdowns (10). He earned first team all-AAC and was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the most outstanding receiver in college football.

After going undrafted in 2021, Williams signed with the Houston Texans but did not make the regular season roster.

As a member of the Stallions, Williams had 474 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the regular season, both in the top 3 in the league.

McCray played for the Black and Gold from 2010 to 2013, being part of the 2013 Fiesta Bowl winning team. The offensive lineman started as a Conference USA All-Freshman Team and finished his career as an All-AAC First Team member and captain for the Knights.

He eventually signed with multiple NFL teams, most recently the Chicago Bears in 2019, but failed to make a regular season apparence. He later returned to Orlando to play for the Apollos from the Alliance American Football league.

As a member of the Stallions with Williams, McCray appeared and started in all 10 regular season games.

