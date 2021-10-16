    • October 16, 2021
    Game Day Central: UCF at Cincinnati

    All the information needed for today's UCF at Cincinnati game.
    ORLANDO - The Knights travel up North to play the Bearcats today. It’s a game with teams in two different situations because of UCF’s injury issues, adding to an already intriguing game.

    Can UCF find a way to score with the Bearcats, an offensive unit boasting one of the nation’s most accomplished signal callers in Desmond Ridder?

    Which UCF players need to step up because of the rash of injuries that transpired this season? Here’s all the information in one place.

    Location: Nippert Stadium, University of Cincinnati

    Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

    Television: ABC

    Radio: 96.9 FM and 740 AM

    Key Players and Matchups, UCF at Cincinnati

    The Head Coaching Matchup, Luke Fickell Versus Gus Malzahn

    Who Wins the Matchup Between UCF's Front Seven and Cincinnati's Rushing Attack?

    First Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Offensive Skill Players

    Cincinnati's Defensive Talent Takes Center Stage

    UCF Team News

    The Daily Knight: Replacing Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis After His Injury

    UCF Faces Big Challenge When it Goes on the Road to Cincinnati

    Obarski Leads Special Teams Revival

    Game Prediction

    Game Prediction: UCF at Cincinnati

    UCF Football Recruiting

    UCF's Tight End History and UCF Tight End Commitment Grant Stevens

    Headed to See Thomas Castellanos Play, and OT Recruit Matthew McCoy is the Real Deal

    College Football Previews and News

    No. 11 Kentucky Travels to No. 1 Georgia to Decide the Top Position in the SEC East

    Previewing Clemson at Syracuse, Purdue at No. 2 Iowa, and California at No. 9 Oregon

