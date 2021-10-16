Game Day Central: UCF at Cincinnati

All the information needed for today's UCF at Cincinnati game.

ORLANDO - The Knights travel up North to play the Bearcats today. It’s a game with teams in two different situations because of UCF’s injury issues, adding to an already intriguing game.

Can UCF find a way to score with the Bearcats, an offensive unit boasting one of the nation’s most accomplished signal callers in Desmond Ridder?

Which UCF players need to step up because of the rash of injuries that transpired this season? Here’s all the information in one place.

Location: Nippert Stadium, University of Cincinnati

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Television: ABC

Radio: 96.9 FM and 740 AM

Key Players and Matchups, UCF at Cincinnati

The Head Coaching Matchup, Luke Fickell Versus Gus Malzahn

Who Wins the Matchup Between UCF's Front Seven and Cincinnati's Rushing Attack?

First Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Offensive Skill Players

Cincinnati's Defensive Talent Takes Center Stage

UCF Team News

The Daily Knight: Replacing Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis After His Injury

UCF Faces Big Challenge When it Goes on the Road to Cincinnati

Obarski Leads Special Teams Revival

Game Prediction

Game Prediction: UCF at Cincinnati

UCF's Tight End History and UCF Tight End Commitment Grant Stevens

Headed to See Thomas Castellanos Play, and OT Recruit Matthew McCoy is the Real Deal

No. 11 Kentucky Travels to No. 1 Georgia to Decide the Top Position in the SEC East

Previewing Clemson at Syracuse, Purdue at No. 2 Iowa, and California at No. 9 Oregon