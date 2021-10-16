Game Day Central: UCF at Cincinnati
ORLANDO - The Knights travel up North to play the Bearcats today. It’s a game with teams in two different situations because of UCF’s injury issues, adding to an already intriguing game.
Can UCF find a way to score with the Bearcats, an offensive unit boasting one of the nation’s most accomplished signal callers in Desmond Ridder?
Which UCF players need to step up because of the rash of injuries that transpired this season? Here’s all the information in one place.
Location: Nippert Stadium, University of Cincinnati
Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
Television: ABC
Radio: 96.9 FM and 740 AM
Key Players and Matchups, UCF at Cincinnati
The Head Coaching Matchup, Luke Fickell Versus Gus Malzahn
Who Wins the Matchup Between UCF's Front Seven and Cincinnati's Rushing Attack?
First Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Offensive Skill Players
Cincinnati's Defensive Talent Takes Center Stage
UCF Team News
The Daily Knight: Replacing Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis After His Injury
UCF Faces Big Challenge When it Goes on the Road to Cincinnati
Obarski Leads Special Teams Revival
Game Prediction
Game Prediction: UCF at Cincinnati
UCF Football Recruiting
UCF's Tight End History and UCF Tight End Commitment Grant Stevens
Headed to See Thomas Castellanos Play, and OT Recruit Matthew McCoy is the Real Deal
