UCF Makes College Football Playoff Top 25

What a great past few days for the UCF Knights. There was the thrilling 25-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats with a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

The Associated Press Top 25 Poll came out and the Knights earned a spot in that respective poll. Now, the UCF Football program has garnered another distinction.

The first edition of the College Football Playoff Poll placed the Knights at No. 25. That’s a pretty good stretch for any college football team. UCF went 6-2 thus far, including a 3-1 record in the American Athletic Conference.

Considering how the UCF season began, some people could probably look back at the first games and categorize the current UCF ranking as a surprise. That’s fine, but UCF earned its College Football Playoff ranking.

Among the victories, UCF thumped SMU 41-19 and won against a quality Cincinnati team that was previously ranked prior to losing to the Knights. UCF played itself into this position by staying the course on both sides of the football, especially in the trenches.

After this past game against the Bearcats, the Knights’ ground attack ranked No. 8 in the nation by having rushed for 244.8 yards per game. The rushing defense improved as well, especially with holding Cincinnati to 35 yards, and ranked No. 28 in the land by having allowed 116.4 yards per contest.

Games are still won in the trenches, even during today’s spread era. The Knights have made their way through the 2022 schedule with being physical. That’s been and will continue to be a good recipe for success.

Now the Knights need to continue the good fight and defeat a Memphis team on the road. There’s still an American Athletic Conference Championship on the line and a chance at a major bowl game.

