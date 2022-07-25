Skip to main content

UCF's Davonte Brown Makes Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

Davonte Brown is the latest UCF Knight to make a college football award watch list.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Another day, another UCF Knight placed on a prominent award watch list. Today it would be none other than junior cornerback Davonte Brown.

Brown has been a starter during the past two seasons for the Knights. He was thrusted into the starting lineup in 2022 and learned the ropes. This past season, Brown’s play helped UCF’s pass defense make a jump from allowing 299.2 yards passing per game, ranking 121 out of 130 teams, to all the way up to No. 36 this past season, at 210.1 yards per game.

Brown’s confidence and aggressiveness really began to take shape in the middle of the season when UCF hosted Memphis. From that game forward, he was one of the best coverage players in the American Athletic Conference.

Further, Brown’s last four starts – at SMU, Connecticut, USF and versus Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl – saw him record a pass breakup in each game. He performed at his highest against the Gators with three pass breakups, helping the Knights to a 29-17 win in Tampa.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For the 2021 season, Brown tallied 38 tackles, two tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups, and one interception. For his efforts, it’s no surprise that he is now a player being watched by members representing the Jim Thorpe Award.

Brown enters his third season with the Knights after coming from prep powerhouse Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage.

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Bowser
Football

UCF Football Players Continue To Make Award Watch Lists

By Brian Smith3 hours ago
Tulane Green Wave - photo from 2021 game at the Bounce House
Football

UCF Knights Opponent Preview: Tulane Green Wave

By Jack EdwardsJul 24, 2022 8:35 AM EDT
Brandan Mahan
Basketball

UCF’s Brandon Mahan Signs with Bristol Flyers

By collier loganJul 23, 2022 8:11 AM EDT
Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel
College Football News

Tennessee's Josh Heupel Must Deal with Former Staff's Violations

By Brian SmithJul 22, 2022 4:30 PM EDT
Lee Hunter Defensive Tackle Mobile (Ala.) Blount & UCF
Football

UCF Player Profile: DT Lee Hunter

By Brian SmithJul 22, 2022 9:33 AM EDT
Jada Cody UCF Softball
UCF Sports

UCF's Jada Cody Playing for USA National Team

By Guilherme Hiray LealJul 22, 2022 7:32 AM EDT
Ryan O'Keefe 2021 Gasparilla Bowl - UCF 29 Florida 17
Football

Ryan O'Keefe on Biletnikoff List, UCF Passing Game Will Flourish

By Brian SmithJul 21, 2022 1:26 PM EDT
George O'Leary UCF Head Coach (2004-2015)
Football

George O'Leary: Creating UCF Football's Winning Culture

By Brian SmithJul 21, 2022 7:46 AM EDT