UCF Football Unveils Three Uniforms

Less than three weeks from the UCF Knights hosting South Carolina State, there’s been quite a bit of discussion about the new uniforms they will be wearing.

Each year is a new opportunity to bring out a new style, as well as mix in some old school threads to keep the threads fresh. They are sure to be crowd pleasers. Well, even the UCF players have their own opinions on the matter.

Check out what UCF players Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste and Josh Celiscar had to say via the UCF Football Twitter account:

For those that prefer a traditional look, the photographs just below will be well received. Check out the all black jerseys with gold helmets.

Not to be out done, the opposite effect is also on full display. Here’s a look at the "icy white" uniforms, including a white helmet, as compared to the black uniforms with the gold helmet.

Finally, the “Knightmode” uniform, as it’s being called by UCF Football, is right here. The gold numbers against the black jerseys are sure to be a hit. They play off of the icy whites.

UCF has been a consistent leader of producing top uniform concepts. This lineup of uniforms continues that trend. It’s awesome for the players, coaches, fans, and even recruits.

College football is supposed to be fun beyond just the play on the gridiron. The new uniforms for the Knights prove that point quite well.

2023 UCF Commitments

Follow UCF Knights coverage at Inside The Knights on Facebook, @UCF_FanNation on Twitter, and ucf_insidetheknights on Instagram.