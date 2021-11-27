Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Dillon Gabriel

    UCF Quarterback Dillon Gabriel to Transfer

    After three-plus seasons in Orlando, Dillon Gabriel is leaving the Knights.
    ORLANDO - Sometimes good things come to an end prematurely. That's the case with UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel. After being injured in the Louisville game back on Sep. 17, he's never returned to the gridiron for the Knights.

    There was speculation during press conferences from UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn that Gabriel could come back later this season, and then suddenly, that narrative changed. Perhaps Coach Malzahn knew something or maybe not. It's a moot point now anyway.

    Gabriel wants to improve his situation and end up in the NFL. Good luck to a great guy and a UCF Football legend.

