Active 2022-2023 UCF Knights Transfer Portal List

This is a look at the scholarship players that have come and gone from the UCF football roster since the start of the 2022 fall camp. It's a key component for how UCF builds towards joining the Big 12 Conference.

With so many happenings, it’s best to keep everything in one spot. The UCF Knights Transfer Portal list has been completed by position.

The list below began with quarterback and ended with the specialists. When a player enters the Transfer Portal or signs with UCF, there will be edits to this article.

Quarterback

Mikey Keene, UCF to Fresno State.

Timmy McClain, USF to UCF.

Running Back

Anthony Williams, UCF to Stephen F. Austin.

Wide Receiver

Joey Gatewood, UCF to the Transfer Portal.

Jordan Johnson, UCF to the Transfer Portal.

Chauncey Magwood, Kentucky to UCF.

Ryan O’Keefe, UCF to Boston College.

Trent Whittemore, Florida to UCF.

Tight End

N/A

Offensive Line

Amari Knight, Alabama to UCF.

Matt Lee, UCF to Miami.

Marcellus Marshall, Kent State to UCF.

Defensive Line

N/A

Linebacker

Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, UCF to Ole Miss.

Terrence Lewis, Maryland to UCF, and has also left UCF to enter the Transfer Portal.

Cornerback

Davonte Brown, UCF to Miami.

Fred Davis II, Clemson to UCF.

Brian George, Texas A&M to UCF.

Trevion Shadrick-Harris, UCF to the Transfer Portal.

Safety

DeJordan Mask, Texas State to UCF.

Jireh Wilson, East Carolina to UCF.

Kicker/Punter and Specialists

Gage King, long snapper, Arizona State to UCF.

Andrew Osteen, punter, UCF to the Transfer Portal.

