Active 2022-2023 UCF Knights Transfer Portal List

Jan. 16

One of the interesting aspects of the UCF football efforts to add talent to the roster would be that head coach Gus Malzahn and his staff have left no rock unturned.

Case in point, the Knights landed offensive lineman Bula Schmidt from Fresno State.

Schmidt originally came from Wahiawa, Hawaii, but ended up playing his high school football for traditional power Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea, a Catholic school that’s sent numerous prospects to college football programs across the country.

He went to Fresno State in 2019, and started four games during that same season. Most notably, he has been playing mostly center since that first year for the Bulldogs.

Schmidt also started games at right and left guard in 2021, showing his versatility. He was second team All-Mountain West this past year and started all 14 games for Fresno State at center.

The 6-foot-1 and 295-pound interior offensive lineman will bring versatility and experience to UCF, helping to offset the loss of former center Matt Lee, who transferred to the University of Miami.

The Knights did a great job of landing such a talented and experienced player, and in such short order, to fill the void at the always important center position. Schmidt will have one year of eligibility to play with UCF.

Quarterback

Mikey Keene, UCF to Fresno State.

Timmy McClain, USF to UCF.

Running Back

Anthony Williams, UCF to Stephen F. Austin.

Wide Receiver

Joey Gatewood, UCF to the Transfer Portal.

Jordan Johnson, UCF to the Transfer Portal.

Chauncey Magwood, Kentucky to UCF.

Ryan O’Keefe, UCF to Boston College.

Trent Whittemore, Florida to UCF.

Tight End

N/A

Offensive Line

Amari Knight, Alabama to UCF.

Matt Lee, UCF to Miami.

Marcellus Marshall, Kent State to UCF.

Bula Schmidt, Fresno State to UCF.

Defensive Line

N/A

Linebacker

Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, UCF to Ole Miss.

Terrence Lewis, Maryland to UCF, and has also left UCF to enter the Transfer Portal.

Cornerback

Davonte Brown, UCF to Miami.

Fred Davis II, Clemson to UCF.

Brian George, Texas A&M to UCF.

Trevion Shadrick-Harris, UCF to the Transfer Portal.

Safety

DeJordan Mask, Texas State to UCF.

Jireh Wilson, East Carolina to UCF.

Kicker/Punter and Specialists

Gage King, long snapper, Arizona State to UCF.

Andrew Osteen, punter, UCF to the Transfer Portal.

