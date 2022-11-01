Breaking Down UCF's Defensive Performance Through 8 Games

The 2022 football season for the Knights has seen games come to a conclusion. That’s two-thirds of the regular season. It’s a good time to assess where the Knights have done well and what needs improvement.

With the Knights in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, a few tweaks to the defense could allow the Knights to win the remaining games and the American Athletic Conference Championship Game before playing in a desirable bowl game.

Here are the UCF defensive statistics (Number is national rank).

Scoring: 17.6 points allowed per game (16). Total defense: 352 yards allowed per game (40). Rushing: 116.4 yards allowed per game (28). Passing: 235.6 yards allowed per game (75). Opponent first downs: 19.3 allowed per game (49). Sacks: 16 total, and that averaged out to two per game (76). Tackles for loss: 50 on the season, which averaged to 6.3 per game (48). Passes broken up: 37 times defenders got their hands on a pass (17). Interceptions: Intercepted two passes (125). Fumble recoveries: Eight opponent fumbles recovered (48). Third down: Held opponents to converting 33.3% (28). Fourth down: Opponents converted six of 18 for 33.3% (12). Red zone: Held the opposition to scoring just 62.1% of the time (1), including just eight touchdowns. Opponent 10-plus yard gains: Allowed 110 (61). Opponent 20-plus yard gains: Allowed 37 (68).

Having evaluated the numbers, there’s plenty to like and one overall area of concern. The scoring average of 17.6 proved the Knights make the big-moment plays needed to be competitive with just about any college football team, so let’s discuss that first.

No team in the country has been more reliable than UCF once its back is against the wall in the red zone. It's been incredible. Whether sniffing out a screen, flushing the quarterback away from his intended receiver or taking away a running lane, UCF's red zone defense has been stellar. There are two similar areas that were really good.

Cincinnati running back Charles McClelland was swarmed by UCF's defense all game long. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The third down and fourth down defense also proved to be impressive. Beyond red zone defense, those two categories led to the 17.6 points allowed per game as much as any other defensive statistics.

The rushing defense has improved as well. After allowing 35 yards against Cincinnati, there’s reason to believe it will be ready for future opponents. There is an area of concern to consider as well.

Passing defense, overall, has not met the expectations for a veteran group. The ranking for sacks and interceptions fell far short of where it should have been, through eight games. Most importantly, the Knights need more pass rush to gain more chances to intercept passes. Even more specifically, UCF has not been good enough at getting to the quarterback with rushing four defenders.

Rushing four and getting home to the quarterback enables seven defenders to drop into coverage and make plays on the inevitable wounded ducks thrown up by quarterbacks under duress. Beyond interceptions, those seven defenders would lead to fewer 10-plus and 20-plus yard gains, too.

There’s a reason that NFL teams covet pass rushers during the NFL Draft. They change games by producing top-notch third down defense and creating turnovers. UCF’s pass rush has been solid, but it needs an additional level of production for the Knights to win out during their final four games.

Regardless of the pass rush, that does not give UCF linebackers and defensive backs a free pass. They have not picked off enough passes considering the overall talent and experience available, and they’ve had numerous chances to pick off passes and did not secure the catch for an interception.

UCF's linebackers and defensive backs flat out need to take their games to a higher level as well. There’s no reason that cannot be achieved with more picks down the stretch of the regular season and beyond.

Overall, this has been a good UCF defense and one that showed the ability to rise up when it needed to the most. Can it take that final step and get to the quarterback more often and create more interceptions? If the answer turns out to be yes, there’s a good chance for UCF to win the American Athletic Conference and go to a bowl game Knights fans will be happy with.

