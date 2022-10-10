Skip to main content

Knights 'Under the Lights' Versus the Pirates

The UCF Knights at East Carolina Pirates game time has been set for another night game.
The television networks will once again place the UCF Knights to play their football game under the lights when they travel to play East Carolina on Oct. 22.

Prior to UCF playing in its seventh game of the 2022 season, five of the previous six games began in the evening. The long exception would be the home contest against Georgia Tech which began at 4 p.m.

UCF will also be playing on a Saturday again. That's something most college teams experience more often than not. The Knights, however, will have played four of their first six games on either a Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

Getting back to a typical routine will be good for the Knights, as players and coaches tend to do better within a specific week-to-week schedule.

The remaining 2022 UCF schedule will include five more games, all set to be played on Saturdays. The Knights will travel three times to play road games -- Memphis, Tulane and USF -- while also hosting Cincinnati and Navy.

UCF has Temple on Oct. 13 for its next game. The Knights come into the contest at 4-1, while the Owls are just 2-3 on the 2022 season.

Last season, UCF played its best game of the year at Temple, winning 49-7. Quarterback Mikey Keene threw five touchdown passes and the Knights did not give up a point until the final minute of the game.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

