Skip to main content

UCF Jumps Forward in College Football Playoff Rankings

UCF Knights are gaining ground in the College Football Playoff Poll.

The UCF Knights moved up in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Sunday. Tuesday evening, the College Football Playoff Committee came up with their ranking for the Knights as well.

Coming in at No. 22, UCF is now finding itself in a position to make serious headway towards a major college football bowl game. UCF was No. 25 last week, meaning it's up three spots with the Playoff Committee’s selections. Led by quarterback Mikey Keene this past week, that’s a nice reward for knocking off Memphis 35-28.

In an effort to continue to move up in the polls, the Knights must take care of business through the rest of the regular season and also win the American Athletic Conference Championship Game.

As it stands today, UCF is sitting with a 7-2 overall record, plus a 4-1 mark inside the AAC. The Knights are in contention to win the conference title if they hold serve and win their final three regular season contests.

First up, UCF must take on Tulane and multi-talented running back Tyjae Spears in New Orleans. Tulane is 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the AAC. Tulane is arguably the most difficult game on UCF’s entire 2022 regular season schedule. The Green Wave are a balanced team that grind out victories week after week.

RELATED: Tulane Defensive Players to Watch

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A win over the Green Wave could place the Knights inside the top 20 of the AP Poll and the College Football Playoff Poll. That could be the beginning of ending the 2022 season on a high note.

If head coach Gus Malzahn and his Knights knock off the Green Wave and go all the way through the conference championship game unscathed, it will the be interesting to see where they rank with the Playoff Committee. UCF could be pushing towards a top 10 ranking at that point. A top 15 spot would be all but inevitable with those four victories.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Michael Pratt Quarterback Tulane Green Wave
Football

Can UCF Slow Down Tulane's 'Diverse' Offensive Weapons?

By Brian Smith
Clayton Tune Houston - Dorian Brooks Tulane
Football

When UCF Invades New Orleans, Tulane Defenders to Watch

By Brian Smith
Johnny Dawkins UCF Head Basketball Coach
Basketball

UCF Drops Double Overtime Thriller to UNC Ashville

By Brian Smith
Mikey Keene UCF Quarterback
Football

UCF QB Mikey Keene Delivered, Deserves Applause

By Brian Smith
Gus Malzahn Cincinnati Game 2022
Football

Tulane Talking Points: UCF HC Gus Malzahn Press Conference

By Brian Smith
UCF Men's Basketball
Basketball

UCF Opens Season vs UNC Asheville: Players to Watch

By Jack Edwards
jeff scott
College Football News

What Does Does USF Firing Jeff Scott Mean for UCF?

By Brian Smith
Oct. 29, 2022 UCF hosting Cincinnati
Football

UCF Needs Diverse Passing Attack vs Tulane

By Brian Smith