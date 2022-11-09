UCF Jumps Forward in College Football Playoff Rankings

The UCF Knights moved up in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Sunday. Tuesday evening, the College Football Playoff Committee came up with their ranking for the Knights as well.

Coming in at No. 22, UCF is now finding itself in a position to make serious headway towards a major college football bowl game. UCF was No. 25 last week, meaning it's up three spots with the Playoff Committee’s selections. Led by quarterback Mikey Keene this past week, that’s a nice reward for knocking off Memphis 35-28.

In an effort to continue to move up in the polls, the Knights must take care of business through the rest of the regular season and also win the American Athletic Conference Championship Game.

As it stands today, UCF is sitting with a 7-2 overall record, plus a 4-1 mark inside the AAC. The Knights are in contention to win the conference title if they hold serve and win their final three regular season contests.

First up, UCF must take on Tulane and multi-talented running back Tyjae Spears in New Orleans. Tulane is 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the AAC. Tulane is arguably the most difficult game on UCF’s entire 2022 regular season schedule. The Green Wave are a balanced team that grind out victories week after week.

A win over the Green Wave could place the Knights inside the top 20 of the AP Poll and the College Football Playoff Poll. That could be the beginning of ending the 2022 season on a high note.

If head coach Gus Malzahn and his Knights knock off the Green Wave and go all the way through the conference championship game unscathed, it will the be interesting to see where they rank with the Playoff Committee. UCF could be pushing towards a top 10 ranking at that point. A top 15 spot would be all but inevitable with those four victories.

