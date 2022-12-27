UCF Game Day: Military Bowl vs Duke

Here’s the game day information for the UCF Knights fan needs to know about the upcoming Military Bowl versus the Duke Blue Devils.

Series History

The two teams have actually never met before. UCF has played Duke in hoops, but it's the first game on the gridiron that will see and interesting Gus Malzahn versus Mike Elko matchup.

Offensive Scoring (indicates national ranking)

UCF: 34.4 points per game (26).

Duke: 33.1 points per game (33).

Scoring Defense

UCF: 23.2 points allowed per game (39).

Duke: 22.8 points allowed per game (36).

Turnover Margin

UCF: 17 turnovers gained and 19 lost, which totals minus-two on the season (82).

Duke: 24 turnovers gained and 10 lost, which totals plus-14 on the season (2).

Game Day

Saturday, Dec. 28

Location: Annapolis, Md. at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: 2:00 p.m. EST.

Broadcast: ESPN

Streaming Online: Fubu TV.

Radio: FM 96.9 THE GAME/AM 740 THE GAME.

Betting Line, Over/Under, and Money Line

Per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, Duke -3.5 over UCF.

The over/under point spread is 62.

Money line has UCF (+138), and Duke (-188).

AccuWeather Forecast

Pleasantly warm with clouds and sun.

High temperature: 45 degrees.

Real Feel High: 44 degrees.

Real Feel Shade High: 43 degrees.

Max UV index: 2.

Average Wind: SSW at 7 miles per hour.

Max Wind Gusts: 17 miles per hour.

Rain Probability: 1%.

Average Cloud Cover: 1%.

Sunset: 4:51 p.m.

2022 Military Bowl UCF Football Roster

