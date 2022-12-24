Skip to main content

Former FSU and NFL Star Now Coaching for UCF

Ernie Sims joins the UCF coaching staff.
Head coach Gus Malzahn does not waste much time, does he? The UCF Knights have just announced that there is no longer a linebackers coaching vacancy with the following tweet:

Ernie Sims was an absolute beast as a prep player from Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida Christian. Many services had him in the top five players in the country if not No. 1 overall. He went on to play for Florida State (2003-2005) and then was the ninth pick overall in the 2006 NFL Draft.

He played in the National Football League for the Detroit Lions (2006-2009), Philadelphia Eagles (2010), Indianapolis Colts (2011), Dallas Cowboys (2012-2013), and Arizona Cardinals (2014-practice squad).

He was a top-notch linebacker. He recorded 623 tackles and 26 tackles for loss during his nine-year professional football career. Not that long after, he went into coaching.

Sims has the following coaching resume: Florida Atlantic assistant strength and conditioning coordinator (2018), Florida Atlantic director of football operations (2019), USF defensive quality control (2020), USF linebackers coach (2021-2022), and USF interim defensive coordinator (2022).

With all of his playing experience, as well as the knowledge of what it’s like to be a national recruit himself, Sims is more than just a coaching hire. He’s going to bring a wide array of skills to the UCF football program.

Great pickup by coach Malzahn and the Knights!

UCF Knights

