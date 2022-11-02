Knights Must Slow Down These 3 Tigers

The upcoming road trip for the UCF Knights will provide a chance to score a lot of points against the Memphis Tigers. That does not mean it’s going to be a cakewalk.

Yes, the defensive statistics for the Tigers should be considered salivating; there are still three defenders that make a good chunk of the tackles, tackles for loss, sacks and interceptions, however.

If UCF can at least hold serve in blocking these young men, and avoid turnovers in the process, the chances of coming out of the Memphis game with a victory are high.

Xavier Cullens - Linebacker

Ever watch a football game and wonder how a certain linebacker just seems to find his way to the ball carrier no matter which side of the field the play is run? That is a great way to define Cullens.

His sideline-to-sideline tackling ability has him as the team’s leader tackler at 61 total, five tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry, a forced fumble and two interceptions. That last stat is par for the course for his career.

2022 is the fourth year in a row that Cullens has an interception. Whether it is Mikey Keene or John Rhys Plumlee behind center, either signal caller must be aware of where Cullens is at. He can take the football away in a hurry.

Quindell Johnson - Safety

If there is a Memphis player that’s as good all-around as Cullens, Johnson would be the likely choice. He’s a big player for today’s college football world at 6-0 and 205 pounds, but that has not stopped him from being effective in coverage against a variety of players. He’s currently leading the Tigers with three interceptions, as well as being tied for the team lead with pass breakups at three.

His abilities will be tested against UCF, however. Can he stay with some of UCF’s slot receivers and running backs in coverage? That’s going to be a great competition. Also, if he’s in deep coverage against a player like Kobe Hudson or Ryan O’Keefe, the quickness advantage likely goes to the Knights.

While Johnson is continuing to show his abilities, it’s not like the Knights will shy away from challenging him either. Keep an eye on where Johnson lines up and which players he is attempting to cover. Those are going to be entertaining and pivotal battles. He has another talent.

Look for him to come down into the box against the Knights and also help in the run game. That area of his game has led Johnson all the way up to 52 tackles, which is second on the squad, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery.

Cormontae Hamilton - Defensive End

Hamilton’s ability to be an edge rusher while also being strong enough to take on bigger blockers and stuff the run is unique. It’s also why he has a combination of 30 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and two pass breakups.

If Hamilton knows what’s coming, he’s difficult to block. His impressive skill set is a good reason for UCF to shift its pass protection towards his side, even doubling him at times, and also mix it up with traps and misdirection plays.

How well UCF keeps Hamilton in check also impacts the ability to at least occasionally double different defensive linemen during obvious passing downs. When possible, teams like to double one of the interior defensive linemen. If the Knights need to double Hamilton, that leads to other Tigers like nose guard Cam’Ron Jackson, who’s 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, being one-on-one. Cannot have a 340-pound man hitting the quarterback. Period.

There’s also Wardalis Ducksworth to watch at the other interior defensive line position. He’s a quality player as a penetrator, so the Knights might look to double him sometimes as well. Bottom line, lots of decisions for the Knights about who and how to block the front line of the Tigers.

