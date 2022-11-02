UCF's Offense Faces Suspect Memphis Defense

While there’s still much speculation about the starting quarterback for the UCF Knights prior to playing at the Memphis Tigers, there has already been one item established.

UCF fans should be disappointed if the Knights do not consistently move the football and score 35 or more points versus the Tigers. The numbers below will show it, but there’s more to it than that.

As an article later today will display, the Memphis front four (including rotational players) has not provided much natural size. UCF provided a massive starting offensive line for all eight games this season and will do so again versus Memphis.

That’s a recipe for UCF to run the football well (No. 8 in the land with 244.8 yards per game), likely providing either quarterback Mikey Keene or John Rhys Plumlee excellent opportunities for play-action shots down the football field.

After defenders begin to creep up, those deep shots have almost always been available. It does not matter the level of football. History showed that a team’s running game led to an opposing defense that tightened up and took the risk of passes going over its head.

Watch for that to happen during this next game. Now, here’s what the Memphis defense did thus far in 2022, with the number inside being its (national rank).

Points allowed: 31.1 (104). Total yards allowed: 410.1 (110). Rushing yards allowed: 134.9 (44). Passing yards allowed: 283.5 (122). Third down conversions allowed: 43% (104). Fourth down conversions allowed: 42.1% (28). Fumbles recovered: four (79). Interceptions: nine (22). Tackles made behind the line of scrimmage: 39 (103). Quarterback sacks: 11 (116). 10-plus yard plays allowed: 116 (80). 20-plus yard plays allowed: 38 (74).

One last point and a question. The UCF offense has looked explosive at times this season with either Keene or Plumlee behind center. How many points will the Knights end up with?

