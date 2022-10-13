UCF Knights 'SpaceU' Merchandise

If anyone wants to check out something on the campus of the UCF Knights before tonight’s game against the Temple Owls, the new jerseys are really nice. It’s refreshing to see alternate jerseys that are not awful looking like many other schools.

Of course tonight is “Mission 6” for SpaceU. Beginning in 2017, each season has a game that the Knights bring out uniforms that go along with the Space program. The UCF Twitter page has some cool videos on it, much like this one.

Additionally, here’s a look at one of the t-shirts that’s in the bookstore right now:

There are some other cool items to check out as well, but it's hard not to notice the Space merchandise as it is being displayed in the front entry before actually stepping foot inside the bookstore.

As for the actually Space jerseys that each UCF Football player will wear tonight, there will be additional photographs, videos and information about them during and after tonight's kickoff.

