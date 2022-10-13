Skip to main content

UCF Knights 'SpaceU' Merchandise

If you like wearing UCF Knights gear, the new space uniforms and t-shirts are for you.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

If anyone wants to check out something on the campus of the UCF Knights before tonight’s game against the Temple Owls, the new jerseys are really nice. It’s refreshing to see alternate jerseys that are not awful looking like many other schools.

Of course tonight is “Mission 6” for SpaceU. Beginning in 2017, each season has a game that the Knights bring out uniforms that go along with the Space program. The UCF Twitter page has some cool videos on it, much like this one.

Additionally, here’s a look at one of the t-shirts that’s in the bookstore right now:

2022 SpaceU t-shirt

UCF SpaceU T-shirt

There are some other cool items to check out as well, but it's hard not to notice the Space merchandise as it is being displayed in the front entry before actually stepping foot inside the bookstore.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As for the actually Space jerseys that each UCF Football player will wear tonight, there will be additional photographs, videos and information about them during and after tonight's kickoff.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Space Game 2022 - Where to Watch
Football

Gameday Information: Temple Owls at UCF Knights

By Brian Smith
John Walker defensive tackle Kissimmee Osceola vs Jones Oct. 10, 2022
Football Recruiting

Will John Walker Make an Early Impact for UCF Knights?

By Brian Smith
UCF Knights
Football

Staff Final Score Predictions: Temple Owls at UCF Knights

By Brian Smith
Layton Jordan Edge Defender Temple Owls
Football

Temple Owls Defensive Players to Watch vs UCF Knights

By Brian Smith
Spencer Sanders Oklahoma State Quarterback
College Football News

A Look at the Big XII Through Week 6

By Jack Edwards
UCF Space U Uniform 2022
Football

UCF Knights Mission VI 'Space Game' Uniform Launch

By Brian Smith
Temple Owls Wide Receiver
Football

Temple Owls Offensive Players to Watch vs UCF Knights

By Brian Smith
e.j. warner
Football

UCF's Defense Facing Temple's True Freshman Quarterback E.J. Warner

By Brian Smith