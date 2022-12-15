Skip to main content

UCF Loses Williams to Transfer Portal

UCF sees backup head to the Transfer Portal.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As National Signing Day for high school prep prosects has now reached just six days out, there's also plenty of news with the Transfer Portal. 

The UCF Knights are certainly no stranger to being involved with transfers during the first two seasons for head coach Gus Malzahn. Today is another example of that, as a crowded running back room has now been reduced by one player.

From the class of 2021 and coming out of nearby Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley, Anthony Williams is a player that was a part of a log jam at running back. He was behind each of Isaiah Bowser, Johnny Richardson, RJ Harvey, and Mark Antony-Richards. Plus, there's freshman running back Jordan McDonald to consider as well, a player many consider to be the future of the UCF running back depth chart.

Indeed, playing time simply did not come about for Williams during the 2022 regular season. He did not receive a carry this year, despite his natural athleticism and 6-foot, 215-pound frame being well suited to play the running back position.

Good luck to Williams with his next college stop. May he have much success.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

