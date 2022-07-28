UCF Projected Third in Preseason AAC Football Media Poll

There are different types of motivation. One’s inner strength, seeing teammates get after it in the weight room, good old smack talk amongst players, too. There’s also an outside force.

Preseason polls.

The UCF Knights come in at No. 3 according to the following American Athletic Conference Poll from media day, the same exact place they finished this past season.

While not an end-all be-all point of motivation, it certainly does not hurt to see others doubt you and your teammates prior to a season.

UCF finished 5-3 in the AAC last season and 9-4 overall. The Knights will kick off the 2022 regular season with a Thursday night contest versus South Carolina State on Sep. 1 inside the Bounce House.

