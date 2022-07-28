Skip to main content

UCF Projected Third in Preseason AAC Football Media Poll

Preseason media poll places UCF in the same spot that it finished in 2021.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

There are different types of motivation. One’s inner strength, seeing teammates get after it in the weight room, good old smack talk amongst players, too. There’s also an outside force.

Preseason polls.

The UCF Knights come in at No. 3 according to the following American Athletic Conference Poll from media day, the same exact place they finished this past season. 

While not an end-all be-all point of motivation, it certainly does not hurt to see others doubt you and your teammates prior to a season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

UCF finished 5-3 in the AAC last season and 9-4 overall. The Knights will kick off the 2022 regular season with a Thursday night contest versus South Carolina State on Sep. 1 inside the Bounce House.

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Darren "Goldie" Lawrence
Football Recruiting

UCF Recruiting Tracker: Prospect Committed to Seminoles Visits Knights

By Brian Smith2 hours ago
John Rhys Plumlee UCF Quarterback - 2022 Photo
Football

Can UCF Win AAC Football Championship?

By Brian Smith3 hours ago
Troy Ford, Jr. Lienbacker Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School - 2023
Football Recruiting

Closer Look: 2023 UCF Commitment List

By Brian Smith21 hours ago
UCF Kicker
Football Recruiting

UCF Adds Grant Reddick as Seventh 2023 Commitment

By Brian Smith21 hours ago
Houston Texans - Alabama Crimson Tide
College Football News

NFL Receiver John Metchie Joining Fight Against Cancer

By Brian Smith22 hours ago
UCF Running Back Johnny Richardson versus East Carolina in 2021
Football

Ranking the Best Defenses on UCF's 2022 Football Schedule, Part I

By Brian SmithJul 27, 2022 7:39 AM EDT
UCF safety Divaad Wilson tackling USF running back Darrian Felix - 2021
Football

UCF's Divaad Wilson Makes Nagurski Watch List Amidst Position Change

By collier loganJul 26, 2022 2:39 PM EDT
Knightro
Football

Ready for College Football?

By Brian SmithJul 26, 2022 7:57 AM EDT