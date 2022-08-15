Skip to main content

UCF Quartet on College Football America All-AAC Team

Knights have two players each on offense, defense on publication’s Preseason AAC Starting Lineup

Four UCF players — running back Isaiah Bowser, wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe, defensive lineman Ricky Barber and cornerback Davonte Brown — are on the 2022 College Football America Yearbook Preseason American Athletic Conference Starting Lineup.

The AAC Starting Lineup is the publication’s equivalent of a preseason All-AAC Team.

Bowser, a fifth-year player from Sidney, Ohio, rushed for 703 yards and nine touchdowns in just eight games last season. The one-two punch of Bowser and fellow running back Johnny Richardson should be big for UCF.

O'Keefe, a Second-Team All-AAC selection from Austin, Texas, was the team's leading pass-catcher a year ago with 84 receptions for 812 yards and seven touchdowns. The UCF offense averaged 31.9 points per game in 2021.

Barber, a junior tackle from Louisville, had 29 tackles, including three sacks, while playing in 11 games last year as a starter.

Brown, a junior from Plantation, Fla., had 38 tackles with a solid 13 pass break-ups last season. The Knights were third in the AAC in scoring defense, surrendering 24.5 points per game.

The Knights return seven starters on offense and eight more on defense after finishing 9-4 last season. UCF won six of its final seven games, including a 29-17 Gasparilla Bowl victory over Florida.

This season, the Knights start with consecutive home games against South Carolina State and Louisville at the Bounce House.

The College Football America 2022 Yearbook features Houston quarterback Clayton Tune on the cover.

