Jaylon "Flash" Robinson Talks UCF Spring Football
ORLANDO - It’s good to see Jaylon Robinson back out there and moving well. After missing the majority of the 2021 season with injury, the talented wide receiver from the Lone Star State is ready to be a major factor once again for UCF.
Here are some of the answers and thoughts from Robinson from meeting with the media. Up first, Robinson discusses coming back from injury and what the wide receiver competition is like between Jaylon Griffin and Kobe Hudson.
Next, more wide receiver discussion and some background on Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee.
Robinson also took a few moments to answer a question about new UCF Wide Receivers Coach Grant Heard.
