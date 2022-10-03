Skip to main content

UCF at USF Game Date Changed

The American Athletic Conference has changed the UCF Knights at USF Bulls game date.

According to a press release from the UCF Sports Information Department, the War on I-4 game between UCF and USF has been moved.

The game is usually played on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. The American Athletic Conference has decided to move the contest to Saturday. No additional details about the television station or start time are yet available.

This could be the last time the two schools play for a long time, as UCF has joined the Big XII Conference and will no longer have an automatic in-conference matchup with USF.

There’s been a lot of bad blood between the two schools for years, and it’s likely going to be another heated contest in Tampa when the two squads square off inside Raymond James Stadium.

