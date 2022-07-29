Skip to main content

UCF WR Ryan O’Keefe Named to Hornung Award Watchlist

UCF’s Ryan O’Keefe being recognized as one of the nation’s most versatile players.

Few players in college football are as multi-talented as Knights wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe. Central Florida’s 5’10” 175-pound Swiss army knife didn’t just catch the ball last year, he ran it, he returned it, he threw it. O’Keefe did all of it extremely well.

For his efforts, O’Keefe has been named to the official watchlist for the 2022 Paul Hornung Award, a recognition that honors major college football’s most versatile playmaker. 

Last year’s winner was an AAC standout, Houston corner, receiver and returner Marcus Jones, who racked up interceptions and touchdowns for the Cougars in 2021.

O’Keefe had an impressive 2021 campaign of his own, totaling 1,333 all-purpose yards and ten touchdowns (seven receptions, two passing, one rushing). He also managed to post a 100% completion percentage, going three out of three.

While the senior from Austin (Texas) Round Rock may not start under center for the Knights this fall, he’ll certainly be an invaluable piece in their offensive puzzle. He was their leading receiver in 2021, as well as their most reliable, and he’ll be leaned on as the go-to target for whoever ends up calling the Knights’ huddles.

2021 was a breakout year for the speedster that saw his usage spike dramatically, going from 27 catches in his first two seasons to 84 receptions in 2021 alone. He’ll likely be even more of a focal point this season and should capitalize on opposing defenses’ focus on the Knights rushing attack, which was 28th best in the country last season.

O’Keefe’s top end speed and elusiveness have drawn looks from NFL scouts already, who may be keen to snatch up the UCF playmaker in next April’s NFL Draft. If head coach Gus Malzahn can find a reliable signal caller, O’Keefe should have no problem eclipsing the 1,000-yard all-purpose mark again this fall.

