Podcast: What's Next For UCF Football?

Breaking down went well and what needs to be worked on after the UCF Spring Game. How and why will the Knights improve between now and next season?

After the spring game, there are specific players and positions that stood out. There are also situations that need to be rectified. Here are the primary points discussed in the podcast: 

*QB Play. 

*Depth and talent at RB. 

*The variety of ways that the wide receivers can help the Knights. 

*DL is increasing its playmaking ability. 

*LB Questions remain. 

*Many options in the secondary.

Here's the podcast:

