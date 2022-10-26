Where to Watch Gameday Information: Cincinnati Bearcats at UCF Knights

The Cincinnati Bearcats play at the UCF Knights in what should be one of the best college football games during Week 9 action.

The Knights need to rebound and do so against a quality Bearcats squad that includes a plethora of top defensive and offensive players. Here's a look at all the gameday information for the next UCF game.

Series History

UCF began playing Cincinnati in 2015. The seven games played have been mostly entertaining and some quite meaningful, such as the 2017 game in which the Knights kept their undefeated season alive with a 51-23 victory at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium.

Recently, the Bearcats have seized control of the series, winning three consecutive games. That includes last season’s 56-21 thumping of the Knights.

Overall, Cincinnati won four of the first seven in the series.

Offensive Scoring (indicates national ranking)

UCF: 37.3 points per game (20).

Cincinnati: 36.9 points per game (23).

Scoring Defense

UCF Knights: 17.1 points allowed per game (15).

Cincinnati: 22 points allowed per game (38).

Turnover Margin

UCF Knights: Seven turnovers gained and 11 lost, which totals minus-four turnovers on the season (102).

Cincinnati: Even on the season with 10 turnovers lost and gained (66).

Gameday

Saturday, Oct. 29

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium.

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. EST.

Broadcast: ESPN, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206.

Streaming Online: Fubu TV.

Radio: FM 96.9 THE GAME/AM 740 THE GAME.

Betting Line, Over/Under, and Money Line

Per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, UCF -1.5 over Cincinnati.

The over/under point spread is 55.5.

Money line has UCF (-125), and Cincinnati (-105).

AccuWeather Forecast

Partly sunny and humid. A brief shower or two in the afternoon.

Real Feel High: 85 degrees.

Real Feel Shade High: 82 degrees.

Max UV index: three.

Average Wind: NE at nine miles per hour.

Max Wind Gusts: 15 miles per hour.

Rain Probability: 67%.

Rain Amount: 0.09 inches.

Average Cloud Cover: 42%.

Sunset: 6:42 p.m. EST.

