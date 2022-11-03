Where to Watch Gameday Information: UCF Knights at Memphis Tigers

The UCF Knights go on the road to play the Memphis Tigers. UCF comes into the contest ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press Poll and holds the same position in the College Football Playoff Poll.

The Knights are definitely the better team, but the last road game did not turn out well. On the flip side, let's also see how the Knights respond after their impressive 25-21 victory over the Bearcats. They cannot afford to take Memphis lightly.

Here's a look at all the gameday information for the next UCF at Memphis game.

Series History

UCF has a commanding 14-2 lead in the series, including winning the 2021 matchup 24-7. The UCF defense was key in that game, holding Memphis to only 77 yards on the ground.

In 1990, Memphis won the first game in the series by the score of 37-28. After that, UCF went on an eight-game winning streak during the time span of 2005-2018.

The most famous game between the Tigers and Knights took place in the 2017 American Athletic Conference Championship, with the Knights prevailing 62-55 in double overtime. Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton accounted for six total touchdowns in that game.

Offensive Scoring (indicates national ranking)

UCF: 35.8 points per game (24).

Memphis: 34.6 points per game (31).

Scoring Defense

UCF Knights: 17.6 points allowed per game (16).

Memphis: 34.1 points allowed per game (104).

Turnover Margin

UCF Knights: Seven turnovers gained and 13 lost, which totals minus-six turnovers on the season (112).

Memphis: 13 gained and 10 lost on the season, for a plus-three overall margin (43).

Gameday

Saturday, Nov. 5

Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. EST.

Broadcast: ESPN2, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209.

Streaming Online: Fubu TV.

Radio: FM 96.9 THE GAME/AM 740 THE GAME.

Betting Line, Over/Under, and Money Line

Per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, UCF -3 over Memphis.

The over/under point spread is 50.5.

Money line has UCF (-188), and Memphis (+138).

AccuWeather Forecast

Cooler with periods of rain and a thunderstorm; breezy in the morning.

Real Feel High: 67 degrees.

Real Feel Shade High: 65 degrees.

Max UV index: two.

Average Wind: SSW at 11 miles per hour.

Max Wind Gusts: 18 miles per hour.

Rain Probability: 94%.

Rain Amount: 0.33 inches.

Average Cloud Cover: 82%.

Sunset: 6:02 p.m. EST.

