Who is UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee?

Each time the UCF Knights take to the field, quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has a chance to make another “wow” play that ends up on sports broadcasts in Florida and across the country. That’s the man with the helmet on.

What’s Plumlee like away from the game of football? Some of us in the UCF media have been around him a little bit during press conferences, and he’s about as genuine as one will find.

Seeing him discuss topics like his passing, the overall offense, and just talking about head coach Gus Malzahn add to Plumlee’s humble nature. That’s still just a press conference, however.

This is a young man that went through a crazy recruitment coming out of Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove. After signing and playing for Ole Miss, he made the switch to UCF. That’s just the start.

Not only does one have to consider the fact that he could make moves on the gridiron, but Plumlee also displayed serious baseball skills, too.

The dual-sport athlete batted .267, stole seven bases and scored 21 runs during his last season with the Rebels. Many players say they can hit a baseball, but it’s a little different doing it in the baseball-crazed SEC West and going against the likes of LSU and Mississippi State among others.

So that brings us to Plumlee now being at UCF playing football only for the Knights. It’s helped him attract attention once again as the starting quarterback. In fact, he’s now signed a NIL deal with Mercury (@TeamM3rcury).

Plumlee completed a podcast with Mercury’s own Adam Breneman to talk more about his time at UCF, as well as what happened prior.

After taking a look myself, it’s flat out cool to learn more about Plumlee’s journey. Give it a go. It’s well worth any UCF fan’s time to check out this podcast.

