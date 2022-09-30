Skip to main content

Who is UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee?

There’s more that goes into the personality of John Rhys Plumlee than many people know.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Each time the UCF Knights take to the field, quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has a chance to make another “wow” play that ends up on sports broadcasts in Florida and across the country. That’s the man with the helmet on.

What’s Plumlee like away from the game of football? Some of us in the UCF media have been around him a little bit during press conferences, and he’s about as genuine as one will find.

Seeing him discuss topics like his passing, the overall offense, and just talking about head coach Gus Malzahn add to Plumlee’s humble nature. That’s still just a press conference, however.

This is a young man that went through a crazy recruitment coming out of Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove. After signing and playing for Ole Miss, he made the switch to UCF. That’s just the start.

Not only does one have to consider the fact that he could make moves on the gridiron, but Plumlee also displayed serious baseball skills, too.

The dual-sport athlete batted .267, stole seven bases and scored 21 runs during his last season with the Rebels. Many players say they can hit a baseball, but it’s a little different doing it in the baseball-crazed SEC West and going against the likes of LSU and Mississippi State among others.

So that brings us to Plumlee now being at UCF playing football only for the Knights. It’s helped him attract attention once again as the starting quarterback. In fact, he’s now signed a NIL deal with Mercury (@TeamM3rcury).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Plumlee completed a podcast with Mercury’s own Adam Breneman to talk more about his time at UCF, as well as what happened prior.

After taking a look myself, it’s flat out cool to learn more about Plumlee’s journey. Give it a go. It’s well worth any UCF fan’s time to check out this podcast.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

SMU Mustangs - Tanner Mordecai and Rhett Lashlee
Football

SMU's Rhett Lashlee and UCF's Gus Malzahn Know Each Other Well

By Brian Smith
SMU Rashee Rice
Football

First Look, SMU Mustangs at UCF Knights

By Brian Smith
UCF head coach Gus Malzahn
Football

Hurricane Ian Causes SMU at UCF Game Date to be Moved

By Brian Smith
Hurricane Ian 2
Football

Hurricane Ian Makes Many Aspects of SMU at UCF Plans Difficult

By Brian Smith
Javon Baker UCF Wide Receiver - 2022 fall camp media day
Football

UCF Football Statistics Leave Questions to Answer

By Brian Smith
SMU at UCF - Tropical Storm Ian - Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022
Football

Tropical Storm Ian Could Change Date of SMU at UCF Game

By Brian Smith
UCF punt block by Jarvis Ware leads to Quadric Bullard scoring a 31-yard touchdown return against Georgia Tech - Sep. 24, 2022.
Football

UCF Special Teams Provide Spark in 27-10 Win Over Georgia Tech

By Guilherme Hiray Leal
Josh Celiscar - Tre'mon Morris-Brash
Football

Rushing Attack, Defense, lead UCF to 27-10 Win Over Georgia Tech

By Guilherme Hiray Leal