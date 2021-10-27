UCF Defensive Lineman Stephon Zayas Enters Transfer Portal

UCF saw one of its defensive lineman enter the transfer portal today.

ORLANDO - Not every situation works out, or, works out completely. For UCF defensive lineman Stephon Zayas, he's decided to find a new home.

The redshirt senior was a part of UCF's magical 2017 season, and he's been a part of the program ever since. Despite that fact, he did not make an impact with the 2021 team, recording just two tackles. Here's what Zayas stated via Twitter:

There's a really great comment within the tweet from Zayas:

"I wouldn't be here today without the love of my family and God for being with me on this journey."

Good to luck to Zayas for whichever school he ends up attending.

