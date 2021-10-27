    • October 27, 2021
    UCF Defensive Lineman Stephon Zayas Enters Transfer Portal

    UCF saw one of its defensive lineman enter the transfer portal today.
    ORLANDO - Not every situation works out, or, works out completely. For UCF defensive lineman Stephon Zayas, he's decided to find a new home.

    The redshirt senior was a part of UCF's magical 2017 season, and he's been a part of the program ever since. Despite that fact, he did not make an impact with the 2021 team, recording just two tackles. Here's what Zayas stated via Twitter:

    There's a really great comment within the tweet from Zayas:

    "I wouldn't be here today without the love of my family and God for being with me on this journey."

    Good to luck to Zayas for whichever school he ends up attending.

    For college football, UCF Football, and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. It will be found on iTunes and Spotify. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

