Where Does UCF’s Schedule Stand Against the Rest Of The Country
The UCF Knights finished the 2024 season with a 4-8 record. Luckily for them, several of their 2024 opponents will not be on the 2025 schedule. According to ESPN, the Knights still sit fifth-hardest schedule in the Big 12 and have the 57th-hardest schedule in FBS. The only Big 12 teams with a more difficult schedule are the Oklahoma State Cowboys (No. 39), the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs (No. 48), the Baylor Bears (No. 50) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (No. 55).
The Knights’ easiest FBS game will be the opener against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. They have one of the worst strength of schedule in all of FBS, being 131st in the nation out of 136 football programs. Their second game against FCS North Carolina A&T will also be quite easy. FPI doesn’t rank FCS opponents. UCF’s most difficult stretch comes in a four-week span where they face West Virginia for homecoming, a bye-week, then on the road against Baylor before returning home to face Houston. The Mountaineers have a FPI of 66 while Baylor is at 33 with the strength of schedule of 50 and Houston’s FPI is 75 and a strength of schedule is 35. This could be a stretch that either sinks or sails the Knights in late-October/early-November.
In Scott Frost’s first season back, he could make a massive impression on the UCF-faithful. With a five-year deal, he can start to build the culture he made back in 2016-2017.
More UCF News
UCF Among First Programs To Offer 2027 OL Prospect from Hawaii
Former UCF Star Signs Rookie Contract With Denver Broncos