9th Inning Rally Comes Up Short as UCLA Baseball Loses to Baylor

Despite having a chance to win with two outs in the top of the ninth, the Bruins’ offense struggled to have an answer for the Bears’ pitching and fell just short.

No. 23 UCLA baseball (6-4) started its three-game slate in Houston with a minimal offensive performance against Baylor (5-4), dropping Friday afternoon’s contest 2-1 to open the Shriner’s Children’s College Classic. Sophomore starting pitcher Jake Brooks kept the Bruins in the ballgame with 8.0 innings pitched – his first complete game in his collegiate career.

Brooks struck out seven batters and allowed two runs on three hits during Friday’s action. The right-hander’s eight innings pitched was the most of UCLA career, as well as continuing a steady climb from the 5.0 and 7.0 innings pitched in his first and second starts of the season, respectively.

Though there was little offense between UCLA and Baylor, the Bears jumped ahead first.

Up with two outs and a runner on second in the bottom of the fourth, Baylor right fielder Kyle Nevin turned on a hanging slider from Brooks and deposited the ball above the yellow line in left-center to make it 2-0. Brooks settled in from there and kept Baylor off the board from then on out, it just took a while for UCLA to get him any kind of run support.

After 4.1 innings of perfect pitching from Baylor starting pitcher Tyler Thomas, freshman shortstop Cody Schrier placed the Bruins in the hit column with a line drive single into left field. Three innings later in the top of the eighth, Schrier singled again, but in both situations, his teammates could not drive him in.

UCLA still had a shot to jump back into the game, even if it took them until the very last moment to reach that point.

Sophomore outfielder Carson Yates pinch-hit in the top of the ninth to try and get something going against Thomas, who had blanked UCLA up until Yates’ at-bat.

The right-handed hitter impacted the game with one swing, bulleting a ball into the Crawford Boxes, clearing the the 19-foot-high left field wall at Minute Maid Park. Sophomore second baseman Daylen Reyes hit a double into the left-center gap, knocking Thomas out of the game after he had struck out 10 Bruins.

Junior right fielder Michael Curialle walked as the first batter to face off against Baylor reliever Mason Marriott, a mishap Thomas had not committed at all during his quality start. Freshman second baseman Ethan Gourson pinch-hit as the next batter, getting hit by a pitch to create a bases-loaded situation for Schrier.

Schrier battled to a 3-2 count and brought hope in the air for the Bruins when he lined a ball towards second base. A base hit would have tied things up at the very least, and possibly given UCLA a late lead, but the ball one-hopped to the second baseman, who threw to first and ended the affair.

UCLA will return for their second game of the Shriner's Children's College Classic Saturday at 9 a.m. against Oklahoma. Sophomore starting pitcher Max Rajcic will be on the bump for the Bruins.

